Mr. Miles Guo Addresses at the G-News “June 4th” Award Ceremony: What Role Is G-News Playing in the World?

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On May 25, 2021, Mr. Miles Guo addressed at the G-News “June 4th” Award Ceremony, talking about the role G-News is playing in the current world.“It (G-News) plays the role of a bright light in the darkness,” he said, “ illuminating the whole dark world.”
“There is no neutral professionalism, no rules of the profession, no neutral media position, no honor or fame here. There is only one belief here – only the truth is unbreakable!” he said, “Only our Whistleblower Movement, the New Federal State of China dare to face the devil (the CCP), its killings and the truths that the whole world’s seven or so billion people do not dare to face.”