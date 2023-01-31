'IT'S ABOUT MONEY, NOT DEMOCRACY' | US INVESTORS SET SIGHTS ON REBUILDING UKRAINE (mirrored)

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Mirrored from Bitchute channel RT at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7xXFMqD0nj21/
Ukraine's natural resources have made their way into US business plans for the country amid talks about using them as an alternative for replacing previous imports from Russia.
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