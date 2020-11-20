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Psychiatry does not produce mental health, but rather mental ill health and millions of ruined lives.
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21 views • November 20, 2020
Mental health can be created, but only through:
Effective mental healing delivered in a calm atmosphere characterized by tolerance, safety, security and respect for people’s rights.
By restoring individuals to personal strength, ability, competence, confidence, stability, responsibility and spiritual well-being.
Using highly trained, ethical practitioners who are committed primarily to the well-being of their patients and their patients' families, not financial gain.
This description bears no resemblance to mental treatment under psychiatry today. https://www.cchr.org/about-us/message-from-the-president.html
Education Material Downloads
https://www.cchr.org/download-material/education.html
Report Adverse Reactions to Psychiatric Drugs
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-adverse-reactions.html
Report Psychiatric Abuse — It’s a Crime
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-psychiatric-abuse.html
CCHR's Psychiatric Drug Side Effects Search Engine
https://www.cchrint.org/psychdrugdangers/
Effective mental healing delivered in a calm atmosphere characterized by tolerance, safety, security and respect for people’s rights.
By restoring individuals to personal strength, ability, competence, confidence, stability, responsibility and spiritual well-being.
Using highly trained, ethical practitioners who are committed primarily to the well-being of their patients and their patients' families, not financial gain.
This description bears no resemblance to mental treatment under psychiatry today. https://www.cchr.org/about-us/message-from-the-president.html
Education Material Downloads
https://www.cchr.org/download-material/education.html
Report Adverse Reactions to Psychiatric Drugs
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-adverse-reactions.html
Report Psychiatric Abuse — It’s a Crime
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-psychiatric-abuse.html
CCHR's Psychiatric Drug Side Effects Search Engine
https://www.cchrint.org/psychdrugdangers/
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