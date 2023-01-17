Create New Account
Indonesia says it has sent a warship, a patrol plane, and a drone to the North Natuna Sea to monitor a Chinese coast guard vessel
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 19 hours ago |
https://gettr.com/post/p25bt9u5fe7

01/16/2023 ‎Indonesia says it has sent a warship, a patrol plane, and a drone to the North Natuna Sea to monitor a Chinese coast guard vessel.

01/16/2023 印度尼西亚称，已派出一艘军舰、一架巡逻机和一架无人机前往北纳土纳海，监视一艘中共海警船

