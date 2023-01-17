https://gettr.com/post/p25bt9u5fe7
01/16/2023 Indonesia says it has sent a warship, a patrol plane, and a drone to the North Natuna Sea to monitor a Chinese coast guard vessel.
01/16/2023 印度尼西亚称，已派出一艘军舰、一架巡逻机和一架无人机前往北纳土纳海，监视一艘中共海警船
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.