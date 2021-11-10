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Part 2: Newport Beach marina, boats, and a discussion of the economy
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60 views • November 10, 2021
This is one of the best areas in Newport Beach. The thumbnail pic is of our boat we owned . You have no idea how many fish we caught on this boat. It was a killing machine. We had it serviced at Basin Marine which is owned by a good friend .
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