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BREAKING: Justice Alito denies Pennsylvania elector injunction
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1004 views • December 09, 2020
NOQ Report
by JD Rucker - December 8, 2020
Despite high expectations, Justice Samuel Alito has failed the republic.
https://noqreport.com/2020/12/08/breaking-justice-alito-denies-pennsylvania-elector-injunction/
https://thelibertydaily.com/
🔥NOTE: This video was produced in HD 1280 x 720 DPI and I am not responsible for the available player DPIs of Brighteon and for this reason text in the video might not be legible (readable).
by JD Rucker - December 8, 2020
Despite high expectations, Justice Samuel Alito has failed the republic.
https://noqreport.com/2020/12/08/breaking-justice-alito-denies-pennsylvania-elector-injunction/
https://thelibertydaily.com/
🔥NOTE: This video was produced in HD 1280 x 720 DPI and I am not responsible for the available player DPIs of Brighteon and for this reason text in the video might not be legible (readable).
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