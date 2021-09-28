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Dr. Peter MacCullough (Cardiologist) - COVID Vaccines on Pregnant Women (Subtitulos Español)
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91 views • September 28, 2021
Dr. Peter MacCullough (Cardiologist) - COVID Vaccines on Pregnant Women (Subtitulos Español)
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Magistral vídeo (2 min) de Peter McCullough:
🔴 Embarazadas vacunadas de covid-19 en el 1er trimestre: 83% de abortos.
➡️ Peter McCullough. Profesor de medicina y subdirector de medicina interna en Baylor University. Epidemiólogo, cardiólogo e internista. Tiene la distinción de ser el médico más citado en el tratamiento de COVID-19 con más de 600 citas en la Biblioteca Nacional de Medicina.
--------—----------------------------------
Magistral vídeo (2 min) de Peter McCullough:
🔴 Embarazadas vacunadas de covid-19 en el 1er trimestre: 83% de abortos.
➡️ Peter McCullough. Profesor de medicina y subdirector de medicina interna en Baylor University. Epidemiólogo, cardiólogo e internista. Tiene la distinción de ser el médico más citado en el tratamiento de COVID-19 con más de 600 citas en la Biblioteca Nacional de Medicina.
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