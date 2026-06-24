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- Investigator Nathan Apffel's report alleges billion-dollar schemes involving charities, churches, donors and insurance transactions nationwide.
- Report claims 315 million dollars intended for aid were redirected toward Israeli military activities allegedly.
- Documentation reportedly includes financial records and communications suggesting donor deception and official complicity allegations therein.
- Separate allegations say mega churches profited by acquiring elderly couples' insurance policies below market value.
- Report raises oversight concerns churches deny wrongdoing regulators remain silent while evidence was shared reportedly.
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