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The Takedown of the Cabal from A to Z | FreakSense TV
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436 views • August 02, 2020
This is the LONG-awaited companion Video to the show we did with Mark Devlin on his Good Vibrations Podcast, Episode #161...the Takedown of the Cabal from A to Z...
This show is Proof-Positive that all we have shared with you about The Q Team's Plan to Takedown the Cabal is completely Factual, with the Truth staring at You in Plain Sight...
This Video is an Abbreviated version of that show as it focuses on just the 26-Point Journey from A to Z of taking down the Cabal...a Special Thank You to our Wonderful Friend, Felipe Alexander, who put this Video package together for Charlie, as it was looking like it wasn't going to get done...he did an AMAZING job as you will soon see, and it has helped us more than you could possibly Know...checkout Felipe's wonderful Youtube Channel and Subscribe at, VA Patriot...
So, sit back, relax, and let God's Holistic Truth wash over both your Body and Mind, and let it cleanse away all the dirt and grime from your Soul...enter into the realm of the ONE where ONLY the Holistic Truth exists...God Bless ALL Life, in the hopes that it may indeed journey to discover the Father and the Mother and create the Holiest of Holies, the Holy Trinity of the Father, Mother and Child!!!
And if possible, please remember my Friends to support Colleen and I here in Mexico as we continue daily to expand and grow, through the Vibration of Love, our Animal Rescue Shelter. We have now reached 45 rescued animals (Dogs, Cats, Possums, Birds) and our costs of maintaining this beautiful journey has grown far beyond what Colleen and I can maintain on our own. Only through your kindness and generosity will we be able to continue our vital efforts to give LIFE to all of these precious creations of God! You can donate to us either through PayPal or Patreon by following the links provided below! Thank you!
Charlie's YouTube channel FreakSense TV: https://tinyurl.com/yagn5wlo
Charlie's books: http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/charlie...
Charlie's Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/charlie.free...
Charlie's Patreon Page: https://www.patreon.com/CharlieFreak
The Shire Animal Rescue Sanctuary Patreon page: https://www.patreon.com/TheShireAnima...
The Shire Animal Rescue Sanctuary PayPal page: PayPal.me/TheShire777
This show is Proof-Positive that all we have shared with you about The Q Team's Plan to Takedown the Cabal is completely Factual, with the Truth staring at You in Plain Sight...
This Video is an Abbreviated version of that show as it focuses on just the 26-Point Journey from A to Z of taking down the Cabal...a Special Thank You to our Wonderful Friend, Felipe Alexander, who put this Video package together for Charlie, as it was looking like it wasn't going to get done...he did an AMAZING job as you will soon see, and it has helped us more than you could possibly Know...checkout Felipe's wonderful Youtube Channel and Subscribe at, VA Patriot...
So, sit back, relax, and let God's Holistic Truth wash over both your Body and Mind, and let it cleanse away all the dirt and grime from your Soul...enter into the realm of the ONE where ONLY the Holistic Truth exists...God Bless ALL Life, in the hopes that it may indeed journey to discover the Father and the Mother and create the Holiest of Holies, the Holy Trinity of the Father, Mother and Child!!!
And if possible, please remember my Friends to support Colleen and I here in Mexico as we continue daily to expand and grow, through the Vibration of Love, our Animal Rescue Shelter. We have now reached 45 rescued animals (Dogs, Cats, Possums, Birds) and our costs of maintaining this beautiful journey has grown far beyond what Colleen and I can maintain on our own. Only through your kindness and generosity will we be able to continue our vital efforts to give LIFE to all of these precious creations of God! You can donate to us either through PayPal or Patreon by following the links provided below! Thank you!
Charlie's YouTube channel FreakSense TV: https://tinyurl.com/yagn5wlo
Charlie's books: http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/charlie...
Charlie's Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/charlie.free...
Charlie's Patreon Page: https://www.patreon.com/CharlieFreak
The Shire Animal Rescue Sanctuary Patreon page: https://www.patreon.com/TheShireAnima...
The Shire Animal Rescue Sanctuary PayPal page: PayPal.me/TheShire777
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