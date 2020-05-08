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Flynn Persecution Ends After THREE Years; How’s YOUR House Arrest Going?
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12 views • May 08, 2020
Flynn case dropped by DOJ after 3 years & bankrupting him. Why now? Is the DOJ/FBI being reformed? Is this a victory or a diversion from the government that seeks to bankrupt you and keep you locked up?
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