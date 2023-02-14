Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
X22 REPORT Ep. 2996b - [DS] Feeling The Pain, Narrative Shift In Full Force, Big Fail, Freedom Of Information=End
142 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published a day ago |
Shop now

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2996b - Feb 13, 2023

[DS] Feeling The Pain, Narrative Shift In Full Force, Big Fail, Freedom Of Information=End

The [DS] is feeling the pain, we are witnessing a full force narrative shift, this has already failed, they are getting caught up in their narrative. The freedom of information is now flowing out and the [DS] cannot stop it, this is why they are pushing back hard now, they are feeling the pain. 

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site. 

Get The Fastest No-Log VPN Today 67% OFF LIFETIME DISCOUNT!
https://www.virtualshield.com/x22 
Start Today For FREE for 30 days ^^ Click Above^^        



Keywords
censorshipdonald trumpdeclaselon muskelection fraudx22 reportbiden regimefree speech violation

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket