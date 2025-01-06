BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Americans alarmed by ‘chemical fog’ spreading across the US, sparks bioweapon conspiracy theories
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
3 months ago

New year, new conspiracy theories.


Parts of the US have been blanketed by a “mysterious” fog, sparking concern from locals who claim it has a “chemical” smell and exposure can result in flu-like symptoms.


A Florida resident told the Daily Mail that they felt sick after being outside in the fog for just 10 minutes.


“Within about an hour, I kept sneezing over and over for about three hours, and my eyes were really puffy,” the unnamed Floridian claimed. “I got very warm and I felt like I had a fever, and my stomach was cramping.”


The Daily Mail reports that the occurrences have eerie echoes of “Operation Sea-Spray” — a secret biological warfare experiment conducted by the US Navy back in 1950.


Read more at https://nypost.com/2025/01/04/lifesty...


Shared from and subscribe to:

New York Post

https://youtu.be/38Rs1vJF-Ik


Keywords
newschemtrailsconspiracygeo-engineeringfogchem cloud
