Judgment Day Is Coming ~ The Countdown Has Commenced ~ Will You Escape Judgment???

God clearly shows us in His Word the methodology with which He brings about judgment over wickedness and that this was given as a sign to Israel through the sign of Jonah. Israel broke the everlasting land covenant that God made with Abraham when Prime Minister Netanyahu agreed to President Trump's Deal of the Century. We now find ourselves in the period of time that will lead to God's judgment for Israel's wickedness and very serious trespass and in this video we consider the evidence from God's Word and the enemy's predictive programming to make a case for what lies ahead.A plan that our enemy, Satan, has been working on for centuries is also playing out in the world right now - just as shown to us through predictive programming - and this includes even the coronavirus pandemic which is targeting China. Please watch this video to see how the Corona Virus is part of an evil plan and was already on the cards in 2005 - waiting for the right time to execute:The media which our enemy uses as a predictive programming tool has shown us events for decades that are now happening before our eyes. This fact alone should have every person who considers the information in this video think twice about their understanding with regards to the Word of God, which instructs us to watch for the return of our Bridegroom and looking for events that are described in the Bible that would point us to our unification with our Savior.There are many who will hold to their dogmas and views without looking carefully at what the Word of God says in which we see how a Pre-Tribulation Rapture is modeled after the harvest and Temple models that are given to us to understand this. If you have not considered these yet, you have very little time to do so and to be a Berean in this regard. A link is provided to a series below in which this is carefully laid out.This coming weekend could be one of the most important weekends since the resurrection of the Son of God, Jesus Christ!