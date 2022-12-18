12/17/22 TRUMP Battle Plans Vs J6 Com Nixon Prosecution Replay, JFK Reveal #BRUNSONS

12/17/22: Nixon urged Trump to run for President in the early 1980's and warned him about the Intra-National Intelligence Cabal. The J-6 Com. is a replicant of the Irving Committee that propagandized the fake Watergate hearings that led to the prosecution of and then resignation of Nixon. Trump’s Free Speech Battle Plans announce his intention to prosecute the Censorship/Propaganda Regime at all levels of Government, including multiple Intelligence agencies, NIH, campaign finance, legislators- the whole stinking swamp of people colluding to undermine elections, perpetrate medical tyranny and elections fraud, Big Tech- All Of Cartel Babylon operatives in the DS Swamp...
TRUMP digital cards sell out in one day:
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/policy/technology/trump-digital-trading-cards-4-million
Kari Lake's lawsuit moves forward!
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2022/dec/17/arizona-judge-grants-kari-lakes-request-inspect-mi/
Baby Alex dies after Vaccinated blood infusion:
http://theinfowar.tv/watch?id=639dc942bd8c560352ffdf77
TRUMP Announces Free Speech Battle Plans against "the Censorship Regime":
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/12/must-watch-urging-house-republicans-immediately-send-preservation-letters-president-trump-makes-huge-announcement-vowing-reclaim-first-amendment-rights/
National Science Foundation Grant to PsyOp U, stop Populist Narratives:
https://warroom.org/2022/12/17/government-funding-research-to-counter-populist-narratives-about-covid-19-pandemic-vaccines/
Trump and Nixon:
https://nypost.com/2020/09/24/trump-nixon-letters-reveal-previously-unknown-relationship/
https://shepardonwatergate.com/
Dark Journalist on The John Trump related X files, JFK, Nixon:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9gs93adcO9A
The Brunson Brothers' Supreme Court Case that could take down the DS:
https://robcunningham.substack.com/p/brunson-brothers-make-history-the
MASSIVE: Samuel Pisar/Anthony Blinken/George Soros/Ukraine/Open Societies Foundation:
https://theamericanreport.org/2022/02/27/the-setup-and-how-antony-blinkens-family-connections-to-george-soros-sent-russia-to-war-in-ukraine/
https://nationalfile.com/antony-blinken-tied-to-jeffrey-epstein-went-to-school-where-he-taught-family-connected-to-epsteins-mistress/
Leah Pisar"s Alladin Project with Rothschild:
https://projectaladdin.org/partners/
