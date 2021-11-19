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Global hacker attacks to paralyze everything - active thinkers are now needed
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60 views • November 19, 2021
Just as Event 201 in October 2019 was the kick-off event for the Covid crisis, the July 9, 2021 Cyber Polygon conference could possibly very well set the stage for an impending "cyber pandemic" against which the Covid pandemic will then seem like a cakewalk.
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