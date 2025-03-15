BrightLearn - Death by Prescription: The Shocking Truth Behind an Overmedicated Nation by Ray Strand, MD

"Death by Prescription: The Shocking Truth Behind an Overmedicated Nation" by Ray Strand, MD, is a compelling exposé that sheds light on the hidden dangers of prescription medications and the systemic flaws in the pharmaceutical industry. The book begins with a pivotal moment in Dr. Strand’s career, when a young patient, Heidi, suffers a life-threatening adverse reaction to a medication he prescribed, prompting him to question the safety and efficacy of modern medicine. Through this lens, Dr. Strand delves into the history of drug approval, revealing the FDA’s challenges in balancing safety with competing interests, as well as the tragic consequences of failures, such as the thalidomide disaster and the risks of hormonal replacement therapy (HRT). He emphasizes that behind every statistic is a human story, sharing heartbreaking accounts of lives lost or forever changed by adverse drug reactions. Ultimately, Dr. Strand urges readers to take control of their health by becoming informed, asking critical questions and advocating for themselves. The book serves as a wake-up call, encouraging vigilance and proactive decision-making in an overmedicated world.





For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here

