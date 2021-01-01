FELIX SATER AKA MOISHE BOND, CHABAD CONMAN SPY - THE STEVEN D KELLEY SHOW

TCR#795 STEVEN D KELLEY #152A JUNE 27, 2019

If you are not familiar with Steven D Kelley, he is an; ex CIA/NSA contractor, whistle blower, laser pioneer and inventor, truth activist, reiki master, spiritual healer, psychic and an astral traveler.

Steven D Kelley is the owner, creator, and show host on Truth Cat Radio, at TruthCatRadio.com. He can be listened to LIVE every Thursday night at 9:00 EST, 6:00 PST

. Steven has been a presence on radio formats since his days on Revolution Radio several years ago, where he grew a base of nearly a million listeners to his channel, which the station had never had before. After leaving Revolution Radio, he was on American Freedom Radio, then Steven created Truth Cat Radio in 2016, where on Thursday nights LIVE he hosts The Steven D Kelley show. His weekly shows can currently be watched on YouTube at the Steven D Kelley channel. He also has given seminars, lectures and has presented commentaries on Press TV and RT as an independent analyst, researcher and journalist. I'm Cynthia and have started this channel to share Steven D Kelley's content.

Please help enable me to upload all of Steven's 100's of videos, old and new, by viewing, sharing his content, and subscribing. Subscribe also to his YouTube channel, at Steven D Kelley. If you would like to know Steven's story, to listen to the audiobook reading of his fascinating autobiography, Lasers, Caver's and Magic, it can be found on YouTube at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E78-ZL9Ik1Y&t=2021s&ab_channel=Lasers%2CCavers%26Magic -

Also, please catch his live shows on Thursday nights. Truth Cat Radio is listener supported, please help support our efforts with a contribution.

New PayPal: [email protected] or use Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/stevendkelley - Thank you.