New World Order Rolling Out Now: India to Let Banks Use Biometrics to Confirm Transactions
JD Rucker
Published Yesterday |
An article over at Reclaim The Net got my attention for obvious reasons. It discusses what I consider to be one of the precursors to the extended rising tyranny we're going to see in the United States and the rest of the western world very soon.

Biometrics used for transaction verifications tied to government-collected personal data is a digital ID. They want it to be universal. They want it to cover not just financial transactions but every aspect of our lives. This is a control mechanism. As I discussed on a news clip for The JD Rucker Show, what we're seeing happening in India is what we can expect to see in the United States very, very soon. Here's the article from Reclaim The Net... https://reclaimthenet.org/india-to-let-banks-use-biometrics-to-confirm-transactions/

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
