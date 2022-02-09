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CrI - Call 4 Investigation. Sherry Elizabeth and Patricia on Washington State ipolitical history and issues
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30 views • February 09, 2022
Cody Hart of Skagit County , and Sherry Elizabeth of Benton County join Patricia to get the law traight here in Evergreed State. The 1878 Constitution for The State of Washington is on display, complete.
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