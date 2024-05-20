Create New Account
Communicating with The Olive Tree People for World Peace MUST WATCH!
Med Bed and Anti Aging Tech
Published Yesterday

Danielea Castell with "The Listening Field" talks to Dan Winter with www.FractalField.com discusing the physics of talking to tree's and Danielea's experience talk with the Olive Tree People for world peace.


See the amazing work of both of these amazing people below and help donate for upcoming events coming up around the world to support the work of The Listening Field and Danielea


Danielea The Listening Field


Stay connected with me on my journey with the Olive Tree People.


SUBSCRIBE: www.youtube.com/@TheListeningField


THE LF MONTHLY - June 6, 2024 online Consultation with the Olive Trees


https://www.facebook.com/events/760016302688514/760019496021528/


https://us.olivetreepeople.com/pages/meditation-about


Join Mailing List: www.thelisteningfield.life


Dan Winter Links


 Our www.bioactivefield.com tech is updated at flameinmind.com/lifeforce


- Star mother kit perfect 3D fractal (complete video and instructions goldenmean.info/kit


- Dan's latest book- pdf: Physics of Negentropy fractalfield.com/onlinebook


-- Skywalker spiritual science for kids project! www.jedischool.science


- Dan Winter -YouTube Channel: YouTube.com/c/DanWinterFractalField


- Blog- Fractal Field / Implosion Group main blog site: Facebook.com/FractalField

Keywords
naturetreeworld peacecommunicateolive tree people

