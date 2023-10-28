Truth Seekers Mini Report - Does the CIA Create Our Reality?

Angeline Marie discusses the role of the C--I--A in Hollywood, news, and media both historically and currently.

Sources:

Hagmann Report

Ep. 4553: The Big Picture of Current Events & Legacy Media's 4 a.m. Talking Points | Scotty Saks Joins Doug Hagmann | Oct 25, 2023

https://rumble.com/v3rmfus-ep.-4553-joins-doug-hagmann-oct-24-2023.html

Jay Dyer, Esoteric Hollywood: Sex, Cults and Symbols in Film (Trine Day LLC., Walterville, 2016), p. 345.

Ralph W. McGehee, Deadly Deceits: My 25 Years in the CIA (New York, Sheridan Square Publications, 1983), p. xi. 8. Ibid., p. 192

Amusing Ourselves to Death, Neil Postman, Chapter 7: Now… This