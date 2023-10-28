Truth Seekers Mini Report - Does the CIA Create Our Reality?

Angeline Marie discusses the role of the C--I--A in Hollywood, news, and media both historically and currently.
Sources:
Hagmann Report
Ep. 4553: The Big Picture of Current Events & Legacy Media's 4 a.m. Talking Points | Scotty Saks Joins Doug Hagmann | Oct 25, 2023
https://rumble.com/v3rmfus-ep.-4553-joins-doug-hagmann-oct-24-2023.html
Jay Dyer, Esoteric Hollywood: Sex, Cults and Symbols in Film (Trine Day LLC., Walterville, 2016), p. 345.
Ralph W. McGehee, Deadly Deceits: My 25 Years in the CIA (New York, Sheridan Square Publications, 1983), p. xi. 8. Ibid., p. 192
Amusing Ourselves to Death, Neil Postman, Chapter 7: Now… This
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.