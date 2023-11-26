384) Getting an intelligent species like ours to agree to its own extinction

Credits to Jim Crenshaw channel. Nov. 19, 2023.

So what does it take to get an intelligent species like ours to agree to its own extinction? This : https://www.bitchute.com/video/NqNCVBS19KtU/





My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D

https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth

https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua