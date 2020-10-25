S.A Farmers - Trudeau Anti White Policies

Here's What Happened When Zimbabwe Seized White Farmers' LandFox News host Tucker Carlson apparently started the ball rolling when he reported on South Africa’s plan to begin expropriating white farmers’ land. Carlson drew comparisons with a similar program in Zimbabwe 20 years ago that led to economic collapse and hunger there. The president apparently took his cue from Carlson; the talk show host called on the U.S. to take a human rights stand on the basis of how things turned out then in Zimbabwe for both blacks and whites. All of this has been portrayed elsewhere as “dog-whistling” to alt-right nationalists and white supremacists.Zimbabwe Begs White Farmers To Return As Country Plunges Into FamineCrisis-hit Zimbabwe is begging the white farmers they forcibly evicted to return and reclaim their farms, as the southern African nation’s economy continues to deteriorate.This comes fifteen years after Robert Mugabe’s Zimbabwean government seized large swaths of land from white farmers in the country – a move that triggered a rapid downturn in the country’s economy.According to The Telegraph, Minister of Lands Douglas Mombeshora said provincial leaders had been tasked to come up with names of white farmers they wanted to remain on their farms. The farms should be “of strategic economic importance“.“We have asked provinces to give us the names of white farmers they want to remain on farms so that we can give them security of tenure documents to enable them to plan their operations properly,” Mombeshora said.Albertans shifting support, UCP and NDP now tied amid COVID-19 pandemicResults from the survey released Monday show only 38 per cent of Albertans would support the UCP if an election were to be held tomorrow. That would put the UCP in a tie with the New Democratic Party, which the survey found would also receive 38 per cent of the total vote.In the 2019 provincial election, the UCP won with 54.9 per cent of the vote with the NDP bringing in 32.7 per cent."Albertans have a pretty cynical eye when it comes to their politicians," said Shachi Kurl with Angus Reid. "When they perceive their politicians not to be getting the job done, they tend to turn on them pretty quick."Justin Trudeau, Identity-Politics HypocritePrime Minister Justin Trudeau is desperately trying to apologize for the multiple times he appeared in blackface. He has asked for forgiveness, blaming his behavior on the fact that he comes from “a place of privilege.” But now, he adds, “I have to acknowledge that that comes with a massive blind spot.”Are Trudeau’s Liberals A Reverse Racist, Anti-Anglophone Government?Multiculturalism in Canada lies at the heart of Cultural Action Party of Canada’s messaging to common-sense Canadians.From CAP’s perspective, this government policy happens to be punitive in nature. Forty years of establishment media obfuscation has prevented this concept from penetrating the collective consciousness of our society.Basically, multiculturalism is institutionalized prejudice against one identifiable community– Anglophone Canada. Forced upon society by ex-Liberal Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, the Multicultural ideology transitioned to legislation with the implementation of the Multicultural Act of 1988.Colo. Dem activist threatens violence, murder if Trump wins: ‘Guillotines, motherf*cker’I’m old enough to remember when New York Times op-ed writer Paul Krugman warned his readers of the violence to come … from the Right. “[T]there’s room in a democracy for people who ridicule and denounce those who disagree with them,” he wrote on Jan. 9, 2011, adding: