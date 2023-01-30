Create New Account
“VaX A Nation” Extermination through food – Plant and Livestock
Spirit2all
Published 21 hours ago |

Going to the insane side for a moment - Hypothetically it’s beneficial , , , ,

The same as Fluoride ( Rat Poison ) in water – nothing controls the ” Dosage “ the more water you drink the higher the dosage – the more you eat the same applies –

So overdosing means nothing ? ( Science at work 

If it were truly beneficial, would it be FREE ?

Once you realize we are the carbon they want to eliminate, everything else makes sense.
Keywords
vaccinenwocovid

