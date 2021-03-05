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indoctrination of the innocent
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71 views • March 05, 2021
ROMANS 1:24-28
24 Wherefore God also gave them up to uncleanness through the lusts of their own hearts, to dishonour their own bodies between themselves:
25 Who changed the truth of God into a lie, and worshipped and served the creature more than the Creator, who is blessed for ever. Amen.
26For this cause God gave them up unto vile affections: for even their women did change the natural use into that which is against nature:
27 And likewise also the men, leaving the natural use of the woman, burned in their lust one toward another; men with men working that which is unseemly, and receiving in themselves that recompence of their error which was meet.
28 And even as they did not like to retain God in their knowledge, God gave them over to a reprobate mind, to do those things which are not convenient;
EXODUS 20:5-6
5 Thou shalt not bow down thyself to them, nor serve them: for I the LORD thy God am a jealous God, visiting the iniquity of the fathers upon the children unto the third and fourth generation of them that hate me;
6 And shewing mercy unto thousands of them that love me, and keep my commandments.
WAKE UP !!
WE ARE LIVING IN THE BIBLICAL WORLD IN THE PROPHESIED LAST DAYS BEFORE CHRIST'S RETURN AND YOU DO NOT WANT TO BE LEFT BEHIND HERE !!
YOU ARE BEING DECEIVED BY THIS SATANIC WORLD
SEEK JESUS NOW !! HE IS THE ONLY WAY OUT !!
JESUS = THE WORD
Romans 10:9 That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved.
Romans 10:13 For whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved.
2 Timothy 2:19 Nevertheless the foundation of God standeth sure, having this seal, The Lord knoweth them that are his. And, Let every one that nameth the name of Christ depart from iniquity.
FOR ALL THOSE WHO ARE LOOKING FOR ME :
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbbw9bUPqcpZTlQLJXTUimg/videos
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/1Xc6qCVfi2pp/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wiktor
24 Wherefore God also gave them up to uncleanness through the lusts of their own hearts, to dishonour their own bodies between themselves:
25 Who changed the truth of God into a lie, and worshipped and served the creature more than the Creator, who is blessed for ever. Amen.
26For this cause God gave them up unto vile affections: for even their women did change the natural use into that which is against nature:
27 And likewise also the men, leaving the natural use of the woman, burned in their lust one toward another; men with men working that which is unseemly, and receiving in themselves that recompence of their error which was meet.
28 And even as they did not like to retain God in their knowledge, God gave them over to a reprobate mind, to do those things which are not convenient;
EXODUS 20:5-6
5 Thou shalt not bow down thyself to them, nor serve them: for I the LORD thy God am a jealous God, visiting the iniquity of the fathers upon the children unto the third and fourth generation of them that hate me;
6 And shewing mercy unto thousands of them that love me, and keep my commandments.
WAKE UP !!
WE ARE LIVING IN THE BIBLICAL WORLD IN THE PROPHESIED LAST DAYS BEFORE CHRIST'S RETURN AND YOU DO NOT WANT TO BE LEFT BEHIND HERE !!
YOU ARE BEING DECEIVED BY THIS SATANIC WORLD
SEEK JESUS NOW !! HE IS THE ONLY WAY OUT !!
JESUS = THE WORD
Romans 10:9 That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved.
Romans 10:13 For whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved.
2 Timothy 2:19 Nevertheless the foundation of God standeth sure, having this seal, The Lord knoweth them that are his. And, Let every one that nameth the name of Christ depart from iniquity.
FOR ALL THOSE WHO ARE LOOKING FOR ME :
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbbw9bUPqcpZTlQLJXTUimg/videos
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/1Xc6qCVfi2pp/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wiktor
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