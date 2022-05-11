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FREEDOMWORKS CONGRESSIONAL HEARING: The FBI's & DOJ's Assault on Freedom of the American Press
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31 views • May 11, 2022
SOURCE: https://www.facebook.com/FreedomWorks/videos/freedomworks-congressional-hearing-the-fbis-dojs-assault-on-freedom-of-the-ameri/2555702781230524
FreedomWorks hosts an off-site congressional hearing, chaired by Congressman Andy Biggs, to shine a spotlight on the FBI's and DOJ's assault on freedom of the press.
Witnesses include James O'Keefe of Project Veritas, investigative reporter Sharyl Attkisson, and Harmeet Dhillon of the Center for American Liberty.
FreedomWorks hosts an off-site congressional hearing, chaired by Congressman Andy Biggs, to shine a spotlight on the FBI's and DOJ's assault on freedom of the press.
Witnesses include James O'Keefe of Project Veritas, investigative reporter Sharyl Attkisson, and Harmeet Dhillon of the Center for American Liberty.
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