Total Overdose (2005, Playstation 2)
FuerstBitmarck
FuerstBitmarck
10 views • 4 weeks ago

Total Overdose (or Total Overdose - A Gunslinger's Tale in Mexico)  is a third-person shoot'em up developed by Danish company Deadline Games and published by British company SCi (in Europe) and British company Eidos Interactive (in North America). The game also came out for PC and Xbox.

The setting and story of the game are a humourous homage to the Robert Rodriguez' films set in Mexico. For most of the game, you play Ramiro Cruz, the dim-witted criminal brother of Tommy Cruz, a high-ranking DEA agent. Tommy's and Ramiro's father Ernesto had been a DEA agent, too, and was killed by drug lord Papa Muerte. However, officially it is believed that Ernesto died of a drug overdose, and that was what Tommy was told. Tommy does not believe that and searches for answers. When he tries to infiltrate a cartel where one of their leaders claims to know what happened to Ernesto, Tommy gets seriously injured. He then asks Ramiro to take his place.

Total Overdose is an open-world game that takes place in Mexican city. The story is progressed by missions which take place in limited areas of the city. There are also side missions available which also must be played sometimes in order to unlock new story missions. All missions are accessed at certain places on in the city. You can use a multitude of weapons, like handguns, grenades, hunting rifles, shotguns, machetes and others. Similar to Max Payne, you can dodge and simultaneously go into slow-mo to better shoot guys. You can also perform stunts like bouncing off a wall, jumping off vehicles set for collision and performing headshots. Doing stunts will give you bonuses, including so-called loco attacks which can be used any time. You can enter vehicles and drive around with them.

Keywords
gamingsciplaystation 2third-person shooterdeadline gameseidos interactive
