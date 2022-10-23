Dr. Fauci ordered to give sworn testimony in Court case! Vax approved, RFKs Movie, Candice Owens exposes BLM

It's been a while since I've posted here campers! Tonights episode is more like the old Live streams. Fauci got ordered to give sworn testimony in the collusion case to censor social media. Bobby Kennedy's movie is up and worth watching.
My other videos are on my bit chute channel. Take a look over there. All the links are on that platform. too hard to post those links here! https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kQsovVP04XEE/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.