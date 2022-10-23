Create New Account
Dr. Fauci ordered to give sworn testimony in Court case! Vax approved, RFKs Movie, Candice Owens exposes BLM
132 views
channel image
Farmer Jones
Published a month ago |

It's been a while since I've posted here campers! Tonights episode is more like the old Live streams. Fauci got ordered to give sworn testimony in the collusion case to censor social media. Bobby Kennedy's movie is up and worth watching.

My other videos are on my bit chute channel. Take a look over there. All the links are on that platform. too hard to post those links here!  https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kQsovVP04XEE/ 

Keywords
blm exposedfauci ordered to testifyrfk movie

