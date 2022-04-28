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Dennis Meadows @ Club Of Rome In 1972 Speaking Openly About How The Population Must Be Reduced To Between 1 To 2 Billion
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110 views • April 28, 2022
Dennis Meadows @ Club Of Rome In 1972 Speaking Openly About How The Population Must Be Reduced To Between 1 To 2 Billion
Description:
"Dennis Meadows, one of the original members of the Club of Rome & co-author of 'Limits to Growth' (1972) speaking openly about how the population must be reduced to 1-2 billion & mentions epidemics as a possibility."
#DennisMeadows #ClubOfRome #DepopulationAgenda #Eugenics
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Description:
"Dennis Meadows, one of the original members of the Club of Rome & co-author of 'Limits to Growth' (1972) speaking openly about how the population must be reduced to 1-2 billion & mentions epidemics as a possibility."
#DennisMeadows #ClubOfRome #DepopulationAgenda #Eugenics
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
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