Agenda / Collapsing Putin's Government SCOTT RITTER

June 24th, 2023.
Judging Freedom Paul Napolitano Scott Ritter
Special Saturday Edition
Wagner group, carrying out Western intelligence, Agenda, Collapsing putins government,
BREAKING NEWS
June 25th, 2023.
Scott Ritter, Judging Freedom, Paul Napolitano,
Judge Napolitano
Tweeter @Judgenap
Wagner Group Revolt Ended
Ritter was correct
Wagner Group leader Prigozhin agrees to stop his attack against Russia.
Belarusian president Lukashenko held talks with Prigozhin just now.
Prigozhin has agreed to "stop the movement of armed persons on the territory of Russia and to take further steps to deescalate.”
