FALLING AWAY AND THE MAN OF SIN REVEALED

2Th 2:3 Let no man deceive you by any means: for that day shall not come, except there come A FALLING AWAY first, and THAT MAN OF SIN BE REVEALED, the son of perdition; 2Th 2:4 Who opposeth and exalteth himself above all that is called God, or that is worshipped; so that he as God sitteth in the temple of God, shewing himself that he is God.

