STEW WEBB INTERVIEWS JB CAMPBELL ☈ ON ALLDAYLIVE
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
29 views • 8 months ago

"TBH, 'antisemitism' is merely the reframing of DEFENSE AGAINST JEWISH AGGRESSION ✡️"


- VfB


J.B.Campbell, AllDayLive, WillPWilson, Curtis-Roys, Stew-Webb, VeteransToday, MediaCific


J.B.Campbell, http://www.jbcampbellextremismonline.com/, AllDayLive, http://www.WillPWilson.com, All-Day-Live, http://www.MediaCific.com, Curtis-Roys, Stew-Webb, http://www.StewWebb.com, http://www.VeteransToday.com, http://www.VeteransToday.com/author/swebb, November 29, 2013 at http://www.SeattleCommunityMedia.com,


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PSFurheTTmA


https://www.tetonvalleynews.net/who-is-jb-campbell/article_128df3b2-70ba-11e2-8e34-0019bb2963f4.html


Are you aware that it is against the law in this country (America) for an American to ask if a product comes from Israel? That it is against the law for an American to answer that question, yea or nay? That it is against the law for anyone asked that question not to report the offender to the FBI or Department of Justice? That the penalty for asking, answering or not reporting is up to five years in federal prison and fines equaling five times the cost of the product or $15,000, whichever is higher?


Back in 2003, when this story first broke, the feds had already collected over 26 million dollars in fines from American violators of this law. By now, eight years later, I don’t know how much more they’ve collected under this law, part of the Tax Reform Act of 1976, gifted to us by a senator named Abraham Ribicoff, or to whom they gave the money.


I’m pretty sure you weren’t aware of that law.


You might be aware of a law just passed in Israel in their so-called parliament that requires the punishment of anyone, anywhere, who questions the origin of an Israeli product, or who calls for a boycott of Israel or of anything made in Israel. Punishment not specified, of course. I do know that in 2003, the Mossad made several efforts to kill me, for one thing or another, and came close. You could say I have a dog in this fight, to quote Mel Gibson. I am prejudiced – no question. I really hate the sons of bitches.


Read more here: http://www.veteranstoday.com/2011/03/29/jb-campbell-daja/

will p wilsonstew webbjb campbellveterans todaydajaalldaylivecurtis roysmediacific
