Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Swap for drinks without glyphosate, use phytonutrients!
channel image
The Real Dr Judy
4 Subscribers
26 views
Published Yesterday

Do your kids drink Gatorade ? Make a swap for a healthier option. Gatorade contains Glyphosate: A leading contributor to chronic inflammation and DIS-ease

Learn from our course: https://odem.cloud/account/program-details/1865
& Stephanie Seneff’s book: Toxic Legacy https://shop.therealdrjudy.com/toxic-legacy-by-stephanie-seneff.html
Just choose instead from the choices of flavors from Nutritional Frontiers phytonutrients!

Pro Oranges: https://shop.therealdrjudy.com/pro-oranges-30-serving-powder.htmlVanilla Protein Powder: https://shop.therealdrjudy.com/power-cleanse-30-serving-powder-vanilla.htmlPro Lean Greens: https://shop.therealdrjudy.com/pro-lean-greens-30-serv-apple-cinnamon-powder.html
Pro Reds: https://shop.therealdrjudy.com/pro-reds-30-fruit-punch-powder.html

Super Shake - Chocolate: https://shop.therealdrjudy.com/super-shake-chocolate-30-serving-powder.html
Best Whey - Vanilla: https://shop.therealdrjudy.com/the-best-whey-vanilla-30-servings-powder.html

Keywords
nutritionfoodgatorade

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket