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Acting head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations Chupriyan flew to the scene of a Fire in Belgorod, Russia. 040122
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110 views • April 01, 2022
Acting head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations Chupriyan flew to the scene of a fire in Belgorod
Also found: Putin was informed about the situation in Belgorod, where a fire broke out at an oil depot after an airstrike by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Peskov said.
The air strike of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the oil depot in Belgorod “does not create comfortable conditions for the continuation of negotiations” between the Russian Federation and Ukraine, Peskov added.
Also found: Putin was informed about the situation in Belgorod, where a fire broke out at an oil depot after an airstrike by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Peskov said.
The air strike of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the oil depot in Belgorod “does not create comfortable conditions for the continuation of negotiations” between the Russian Federation and Ukraine, Peskov added.
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