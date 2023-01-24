Churches Lost Before the Rapture

Amazingly, many churches belong to Satan, and we are not in the Tribulation yet. So what are we going to do? How are we going to be ready if no leaders in the church know what to do?

Here is the salvation prayer:



I accept you, Lord Jesus, as my savior. I confess that You, Jesus Christ, are in my life. I believe You have risen from the dead. I repent and turn from my wicked ways. You shed Your blood on the cross for my sins. I have been a sinner, and I recognize I can't save myself. Lord Jesus, I trust in you right now to keep me from all hellfire and, above all, take me into your Heavenly Kingdom. Thank you for my salvation, Lord. I want the best I can have from You in your precious name, Amen.

Our website is www.a-c-t-s.net

