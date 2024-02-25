Create New Account
9 ELEMENTS OF ALL SYSTEMS - The Foundation to Understanding You and Every System
What is happening
Published 15 hours ago

Nov/6/2019

Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai explains in an easy to understand way the 9 elements of every system. Learn how to understand every system and in the process, understand YOU!

https://shiva4president.com/

Keywords
system science9 elementsall systemsthe foundationunderstanding youevery system

