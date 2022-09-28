Episode 182: Biohacking – Super Deuterium-Depleted Light Water with Victor Sagalovsky

What really causes us to age? Let’s talk about deuterium! What is deuterium & how does it slow down our mitochondria? Why is it called the Fountain of Youth?

How does Deuterium affect our cellular/mitochondrial energy. How to we get rid of deuterium in the body and speed up our mitochondrial function? Victor Sagalovsky of Litewater speaks about the real causes of aging, what really slows down our mitochondria & how to deplete deuterium.

Do not miss these highlights:

05:18 The research about why these people in a part of Siberia had extreme longevity.

08:07 What is Deuterium?

12:48 When you put in anything that has less deuterium in it, through this process known as hydrogen exchange, you get more energy and you feel lighter on your feet.

14:13 Deuterium is nature’s most natural contaminant.

17:36 How you could reduce the deuterium level in your body.

21:36 We can throw out this concept of aging because we have certain interventions.

24:11 Are there other symptoms that people would notice that they had a deuterium overload in their body?

25:52 To improve the self-healing ability of the body, the term depletion works, because it adds the energy that your body needs to work.

28:00 Saliva was a great test if you wanted to test your metabolic waters. It’s an excellent indicator of your extracellular water.

32:03 How much Super Deuterium-Depleted Light Water should be replaced in your water consumption.

36:08 We’re not hydrated because we drink a lot of water. We’re hydrated when we drink the right water, and when we eat the right foods.

Resources Mentioned

About our Guest:

Victor Sagalovsky is the cofounder of Litewater Scientific, the first and only super deuterium-depleted light water, where he has dedicated himself to the research, development, and production of this rare water. Victor has researched and studied the benefits of deuterium-depleted water through his theory entitled Endogenous Radiation Damage Theory of Aging. It proposes that our biggest obstacle to longevity is the excess deuterium and other damaging isotopes on the planet and proper mitigation will radically extend our lifespans.

Victor started his career as an innovator in plant-based culinary art, having co- founded the first organic gourmet raw food restaurant in North America called RAW. He attended Loyola University and the University of Hawaii where he pursued multidisciplinary education. He has completed apprenticeships and graduate coursework in chemistry, optical microscopy, and molecular biology.

He is the author of many articles and guides in the field of wellness, biohacking, emerging medicine, technology, mysticism, and esoteric wisdom. Outside of the water category, Victor is the author of Gold: Catalyst of Radiant Health, a book about the history and science of the medicinal benefits of gold, and is adept in gold alchemy and the making of ORME’s.

www.drinklitewater.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drinklitewater/

Youtube:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTshpEV7CbdcFHi1HdbHPfg

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/viclove/