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Stand Your Gound - Idiot Police Don't Even Know The Biosecurity Act Of 2015
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2677 views • September 07, 2021
MIRRORED from @UNVEILINGTHETRUTH
https://odysee.com/@UNVEILINGTHETRUTH:3/inconclusive-oafish-meerkat:9?&;sunset=lbrytv
This woman was illegally arrested. She then educates cops. STAND YOUR GROUND AUSTRALIANS!!!
https://odysee.com/@UNVEILINGTHETRUTH:3/inconclusive-oafish-meerkat:9?&;sunset=lbrytv
This woman was illegally arrested. She then educates cops. STAND YOUR GROUND AUSTRALIANS!!!
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