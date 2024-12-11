BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Russia may strike Ukraine with an Oreshnik missile again in coming days
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
❗️"Russia may strike Ukraine with Oreshnik missile again in coming days, but I don't have a specific date"

🤡Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh 

Adding: Possibly another because Ukraine and NATO, did it again today and they were warned countless times not to send missiles flying into Russia. 

❗️The strike on Taganrog, Russia on the morning of December 11 was carried out by six ATACMS missiles ; the Kiev regime’s target was a military airfield, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

Two missiles were shot down, the rest were deflected by electronic warfare. There were casualties among personnel due to falling debris, minor damage was sustained to two buildings and three military vehicles, as well as civilian cars in a nearby parking lot.
This attack by Western long-range weapons will not go unanswered , and appropriate measures will be taken, the ministry emphasized. 

Adding: 

Dmitry Peskov - on the response to the ATACMS missile attack on the airfield in Taganrog: 

"I would like to recall the absolutely unambiguous and direct statement of the Russian Defense Ministry, which was made yesterday, where it was clearly stated that a response will follow. The response will follow when and in the way that is deemed appropriate. But it will follow without fail."

politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
