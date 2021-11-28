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Episode 176 - The Truth About Australia - The Covid Nightmare
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143 views • November 28, 2021
The country of Australia, established as a penal colony in the 18th century, has returned to its roots. Well, at least parts of it - all in the name of Covid.
All Western democracies should take note of the draconian measures enacted by several states in Australia.
Lesson learned: Authoritarians are authoritarians. If left unchecked, they will do what authoritarians do . . . control, oppress, dominate, discriminate and suppress opposition.
All Western democracies should take note of the draconian measures enacted by several states in Australia.
Lesson learned: Authoritarians are authoritarians. If left unchecked, they will do what authoritarians do . . . control, oppress, dominate, discriminate and suppress opposition.
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