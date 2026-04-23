Pro-Iran activist threw paint on Reza Pahlavi just before his press conference in Berlin today

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A pro-Iranian activist threw paint on Reza Pahlavi just before his press conference in Berlin today.
He was initially approached by a woman who told him, “We love you, please continue.” Moments later, a man followed up by throwing a bucket of orange paint over him.
Adding, more about him:
🤡 Clown Prince Pahlavi: 'of course not Israeli asset'
Just a friendly reminder of this guy's CV in case you forget:
🌏 Met with Netanyahu, Zionist leaders in 2023 - even prayed at the Wailing Wall
🌏 Backed US-Israeli war on Iran, saying civilians are just "acceptable casualties"
🌏 Mossad ran free in Iranunder Mohammad Reza Pahlavi - Reza's father - using it as launchpad to recruit agents across Iraq and beyond
🌏 His daughter "occasionally" married to an American Jew — first Islam-Judaism union in Iranian dynasty
Yes, sure, absolutely not a Zionist asset...
Adding, last night:
According to Fox News, US Secretary of the Navy John Phelan was fired, and did not resign as reported earlier.
Adding, last night:
Several US aerial refueling aircraft active over Saudi airspace along the Iraq/Kuwait border.