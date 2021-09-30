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Situation Update Clips | Mike Decides To Check Out A Nicki Manaj Video 😆
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236 views • September 30, 2021
Mike describes what he found after searching for Nicki Minaj on YouTube.
From Situation Update, Sep 28th, 2021 - Federal court condemns all NYC schoolteachers to death by lethal injection (vaccines)
https://www.brighteon.com/ce8bdd6d-8aab-48ef-b23c-82d2f73937bf
For full Situation Update episodes & updates from The Health Ranger, Mike Adams, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport
For more Situation Update Clips, visit:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/suclips
From Situation Update, Sep 28th, 2021 - Federal court condemns all NYC schoolteachers to death by lethal injection (vaccines)
https://www.brighteon.com/ce8bdd6d-8aab-48ef-b23c-82d2f73937bf
For full Situation Update episodes & updates from The Health Ranger, Mike Adams, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport
For more Situation Update Clips, visit:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/suclips
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