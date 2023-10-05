Create New Account
Yes, I have a plan. Rep. Matt Gaetz with Sebastian Gorka on AMERICA First
Yes, I have a plan. Rep. Matt Gaetz with Sebastian Gorka on AMERICA First


Sebastian is joined by the man of the hour himself, Congressman Matt Gaetz, to discuss his historic victory against Kevin McCarthy, and what he and the other 7 patriots in the House plan to do under the next Speaker's reign.

Tune in to America First with Sebastian Gorka, Weekdays 3PM-6PM EST.


