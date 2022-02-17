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Convoy to Canberra Update. So after the heavy handed tactics of the police clearing out Epic Park on Monday we decided to setup a temporary camp at a legal public
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50 views • February 17, 2022
Convoy to Canberra Update.
So after the heavy handed tactics of the police clearing out Epic Park on Monday we decided to setup a temporary camp at a legal public camping ground called Cotter. This is what happened at 4pm..
Police entered the campsite unannounced, and were heavy handed with anyone questioning why we need to leave. 2 people were arrested that I personally witnessed and filmed. Other arrests occurred at the top of the camp as well.
So after the heavy handed tactics of the police clearing out Epic Park on Monday we decided to setup a temporary camp at a legal public camping ground called Cotter. This is what happened at 4pm..
Police entered the campsite unannounced, and were heavy handed with anyone questioning why we need to leave. 2 people were arrested that I personally witnessed and filmed. Other arrests occurred at the top of the camp as well.
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