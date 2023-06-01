The Rapture was a hidden mystery!

1Thess lesson #94. Old Testament teachings were designed to point to New Testament doctrines for the coming of Jesus Christ and the grace plan of God. Doctrine builds upon doctrine, book upon book, scripture interprets scripture - all leading to a clear picture of the person and work of Christ, God's grace plan and a view to the angelic conflict.
