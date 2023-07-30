LEARNING TO LET GO OF WHAT OTHERS MAY THINK OF YOU.

Letting go of what others think is the only way to move on, and move forward. Forgive others, for their ignorance, and judgement, and move on. File it away, it cannot effect you unless you allow it to.

It's just noise, quiet the noise, and listen to your inner voice.

3/11 AFTERMATH: These are personal photos taken in the months after the Earth Quake and Tsunami in Japan, March 2011

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0C123D9B8

https://www.amazon.com.au/dp/B0C15FVPVW

Follow me on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/dclearningtolive/ and Twitter

Fundraiser

https://www.gofundme.com/f/facing-homelessness-again-the-housing-crisis?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_lico+share-sheet-first-launch

Patreon- https://www.patreon.com/DC_Learning_to_live_1973









































































































































































































































































































































#Carnivorediet #weightloss #weightlossjourney #motivation #fear #anxiety #motivation #health #fatloss #keto #ketodiet #fatlossjourney #transformation #mentalhealth #depression #carnivorelifestyle #obesity #wellness #weightlosstransformation #lifestyle #inspiration #bloodcancer #cancer #homeless #carnvore #medicine #chemotherapy #chemo #meat #startingagain #focus #carnivore #heart #health #fitness #strengthtraining #power #gym #brisbaneaustralia #hospital #terminal #workout #excercise #carnivore

