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Steven Crowder - COVID'S Theme (APFGAC Version)
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33 views • April 12, 2020
Covid Theme Song (Sick in New York) (Arthur's Theme Parody) | Louder With Crowder with additions by Steve Baldassari of American Patriots for God and Country and American Patriots Apparel (https://www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com) 🇺🇸 🦅
Original Video found at https://youtu.be/jnMCkUGbKd4
#MugClub, #LWC, #AmericanPatriotsforGodandCountry
Original Video found at https://youtu.be/jnMCkUGbKd4
#MugClub, #LWC, #AmericanPatriotsforGodandCountry
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