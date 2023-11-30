Create New Account
Elon Musk Tells Advertisers Trying to Blackmail Him On His Own Platform to “Go F**k Themselves” - short answer version
Elon Musk tells advertisers trying to blackmail him on his own platform to “go f**k themselves”

“If somebody's gonna try to blackmail me with advertising, blackmail me with money, go f**k yourself. But go f**k yourself. Is that clear? I hope it is.”

Bob is the CEO at Disney

If you want to watch this slightly longer 3 minute version leading up to this, I posted it here: https://www.brighteon.com/d3a9c07b-e492-4bfd-908c-9ee11e5d25c4

israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

