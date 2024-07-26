LIBERTY BELL DEFACED 🔕 [MISDIRECTION AND PROVOCATION]

The Liberty Bell replica outside Washington, DC’s Union Station was defaced with pro-Hamas symbols and anti-Israel messages, including one that read “F–k Israel,” during a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech to Congress.





As thousands of protesters descended on the capital on Wednesday, the demonstrations quickly turned to vandalism around Union Station, where the anti-Israel crowd targeted landmarks to spread hateful messages against the Jewish state.





The Liberty Bell reproduction at the site was defaced with countless graffiti with messages like “Abolish Israel,” “All zionists are bastards” and “F–k Capitalists.”





Red inverted triangles were also painted on the bell — a symbol that’s become synonymous with Hamas because the terror group uses them in propaganda videos to show Israeli soldiers they have marked for death.





The bell was also defaced with the message, “Long Live the Intifada,” a slogan the Anti-Defamation League has repeatedly slammed as a “call for violence against Israelis and Jews and Israel.”





The most prominent graffiti on the bell were the words “F– Israel” in large, red letters.





Along with the vandalism at the Liberty Bell replica, the adjacent Christopher Columbus statue was graffitied, with one red message ominously reading, “Hamas is coming.”





The protesters at Union Station were also seen burning American flags and an effigy of Netanyahu, with DC police, Capitol Police and US Park Police reporting 23 arrests following a chaotic clash with law enforcement.





The demonstrators’ vandalism, however, was removed by Wednesday morning as employees with the National Parks Service washed away the hateful messages.





The protest at Union Station was coupled with demonstrations that appeared to reference biblical plagues as the groups dyed the city fountains blood red.





The protesters also unleashed maggots as well as other creepy crawlers at the Watergate Hotel, where members of Netanyahu’s delegation were staying.





You know what WASN'T mentioned? The protestors had set up a drone to project onto the Watergate Hotel an image of Benjamin Mileikowsky, aka Bibi, or, as Mike Johnson said, 'his excellency' 😆 [boy, you should seen the panic when the GDL did that!]





Had this for some time, but didn't really have an angle up until just a few minutes ago:





In response to posting DON'T APPLAUD ! LISTEN ! (Johnson, Congress, Netanyahu, Levy & Marx) AMERICA. KOSHER. CAPTURE. on GAB, greatday2say replied:





@CANST Israel is not ruling America, they are defending America. Why is no one talking about the release of USA hostages, AND ALL living hostages in Gaza? Trump established the greatest Middle-East peace accords, called the Abraham Accords. There could still be peace if it wasn't for the October 7th invasion of the Hamas terrorists. There can be no 2 state solution as long as hostages are being held by Hamas terrorists. Israel is America's only backstop from the radical Muslims from destroying the USA. The radical Muslims in USA recently just defaced and destroyed the Liberty Bell. Why would anyone support this tyranny?!?





https://gab.com/greatday2say/posts/112851014070240042





@greatday2say WHO invited them in, bubbeleh? ✡️





You're pointing at the SYMPTOM, but ignoring the ACTUAL CAUSE OF THE INFECTION ⇚





'hamas' means 'violence' in Hebrew...isn't that curious for an anti-israeli cause to use hebraic terminology





https://gab.com/CANST/posts/112851069323952942