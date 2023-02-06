https://gettr.com/post/p27d9v098e1

02/02/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 75: A gentleman, who taught English in Beijing before, thinks the Chinese people are kind and hardworking while the CCP is so evil, oppressing its people brutally. He knows the CCP does not represent the Chinese people and hopes the Chinese people will eliminate the CCP and have freedom soon. And he finally found hope in us, the people of NFSC.





02/02/2023 对邪恶说不 第75天：一位以前在北京教英语的绅士，认为中国老百姓都是好人，勤劳，任劳任怨。但中共如此邪恶，凶残地压榨中国人民。他知道中共不等于中国人，并希望中国人民早日把中共消灭掉，实现自由。而他终于在新中国联邦人身上看到了希望。





